Natalie Portman debuts new blonde hairstyle

Natalie Portman revealed a dramatic hair transformation at the launch of Benjamin Millepied's new LA Dance Project...

Stepping out at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this weekend to support husband Benjamin Millepied's new dance project, Natalie Portman looked every inch the fairytale princess.

The Black Swan star's naturally brown tresses had been dyed honey-blonde and styled in loose waves. To complement her new look she donned a stunning crystal-embellished Dior Couture prom dress and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.

Ms Portman is no stranger to a hair makeover; she famously shaved her head for her part in V For Vendetta, and she revealed her latest look is also in name of a film role, though she kept schtum on its name.

Her colourist Tracey Cunningham completed the transformation just a few days ago and commented: "Natalie makes a beautiful blonde!"

By Hayley Spencer