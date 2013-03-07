Mischa Barton and Carey Mulligan go blonde!

This must be the week to hit the bottle as the two actresses go blonde…

First up for a hair makeover this week was Oscar nominated Carey Mulligan who unveiled a newly bleached crop at the Academy Awards nominees luncheon. Carey, who has been nominated for the Oscar for best actress, transformed her chestnut locks into a bright blonde crop.

Next up for a mane makeover was starlet Mischa Barton. The actress headed to a salon in LA yesterday only to emerge, hours later with a new blonde shade.

Mischa has gone through several colour transformations in recent times, gradually going darker from the honey blonde she sported in The OC to at a deep, chocolate brown. Her new hue is lighter (and braver!) than ever before.

And there's a hair colour lesson to be learned from these two ladies. If you're making a dramatic colour change, be prepared to make adjustments to your wardrobe and beauty regime. Clothes and make-up which once looked great may need to be stored away till you change back.

Carey's gone from nude make-up to a strong, red lipstick, while Mischa got busy with the blusher before she even left the salon.

By Pat McNulty