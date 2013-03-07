Miley Cyrus shows off skating skills AND new hair!

Miley Cyrus sported newly blonde locks this weekend on a skate date with fiancé Liam Hemsworth

This weekend, Miley Cyrus shared a snap on Twitter of her strawberry blonde tresses made over super light for summer.

She captioned it: "Now that I'm blonde I gotta give duck lips in every photo."

With the new look revealed she took it for a test drive around LA, heading out skateboarding with her Hunger Games star fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

The pair matched their style in monochrome, with Miley wearing a simple vest, denim hot pants and Converse, while Liam opted for a striped vest, sport shorts and a beanie.

What a cool couple.

By Hayley Spencer