Miley Cyrus shows off skating skills AND new hair!

This weekend, Miley Cyrus shared a snap on Twitter of her strawberry blonde tresses made over super light for summer.
She captioned it: "Now that I'm blonde I gotta give duck lips in every photo."
With the new look revealed she took it for a test drive around LA, heading out skateboarding with her Hunger Games star fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.
The pair matched their style in monochrome, with Miley wearing a simple vest, denim hot pants and Converse, while Liam opted for a striped vest, sport shorts and a beanie.
What a cool couple.
By Hayley Spencer