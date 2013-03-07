Miley Cyrus shows off a new short hairstyle

American singer and actress has gone even shorter…

American singer and actress has gone even shorter with her new hairstyle…

The former Hannah Montana star was spotted in New York on Monday with an even shorter, super blonde pixie-esque crop with shaved sides.

Miley Cyrus shocked us all back in August when she revealed via twitter that she chopped her locks super short and itseems she has no intention of growing out the look at all.

By Bernadette Cornish