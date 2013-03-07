Miley Cyrus reveals dramatic blonde cropped hair on Twitter

Miley Cyrus showed off a dramatic new hairstyle after chopping off her hair and revealing an edgy blonde undercut.

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to cause a stir on Twitter! The American singer and actress was quick to reveal her dramatic new hairstyle, tweeting a picture of her new peroxide blonde crop complete with edgy undercut with the caption: "Feeling so happy in my skin."

The former Hannah Montana star decided to go for the chop on Sunday with a little help from her celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. The 19-year-old kept her fans updated every step of the way tweeting: "Never felt more me in my whole life."