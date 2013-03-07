Michelle Obama gets the chop!

No, the fairy-tale marriage between the President and the First Lady ain’t over – Michelle’s just got a sleek new ’do.

The US President may have come in for a little teasing last week for his fashion sense (wearing a pair of surprisingly dorky jeans to throw the ceremonial pitch at a baseball game), but Mrs O is just going from strength to strength.

Her cute bob was debuted at the White House two nights ago, at a storytelling and history of country music event in the East Room - the First Lady teamed her fresh style with a simple white dress for maximum impact.

Barack Obama confessed recently, "Here's my attitude. Michelle, she looks fabulous. I'm a little frumpy."



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood