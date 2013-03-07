Megan Fox gets the Ken Paves treatment

It seems Ken Paves has worked his magic on yet another A-lister as Megan Fox was spotted leaving his LA salon.

Ken Paves is the LA stylist who is a genius at making those A-list lovelies look their red-carpet best. When Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff or Jessica Simpson want long, sexy, siren hair it's to Ken that they inevitably turn.

Ken Paves is known for his hair extensions. When Eva Longoria Parker decided she'd had enough of her (Posh inspired?) bob, she made a bee-line for Paves's salon and emerged with bouncy, flowing locks, and was immediately back to her best. Check out Eva's hair makeover...

And he's really not just their hairdresser. Jennifer Lopez and hubby Mark Anthony were out dining with Ken last week at LA hotspot The Bazaar by Jose Andres, and Eva has even holidayed with him. Check out Eva LP goofing around with the mane man while on holiday in Marbella. Being a hairdresser never sounded so good...

By Pat McNulty

