Man Bangs: The Hair Trend We Never Knew We Needed

The man bun trend may be over, but there’s a new style that’s quickly becoming the answer to all the chopped-off knots of years past: man bangs.

Anyone who’s had any incarnation of bangs knows that adding a fringe to your haircut is the most high maintenance accessory you can add to your style. So, these male celebrity trailblazers deserve a round of applause for committing to routine bang trims—whether or not you’re an advocate of the trend.

The return of Justin Bieber’s side bangs and Jared Leto’s micro bangs are the latest instances of celebrities embracing the male fringe, but there’s a few other stars that have been rocking them in recent years. Keep scrolling for the best man bangs thus far, and prepare yourself, because this may be just the beginning.

1. Justin Bieber

Well he did tell us to "never say never", we never thought this meant Justin would bring back his infamous side bangs.

2. Louis Tomlinson

Boy band lineups change, hiatuses happen, but one thing that has remained constant through the most tomultuous times is Tomlinson's side bangs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPnwE0_DATw/ Rehearsal vibes A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

3. Jared Leto

How to make a mullet even more of a party: just add micro bangs. From a long, luscious ombré mane, to a cotton candy pink dye job, Leto's baby bangs are just further proof the man can pull of any hairstyle.

4. Zayn

What comes next after a deep side part and comb-over? Long floppy bangs like Zayn's, that also double as a shield from the paparazzi.

5. Pedro Pascal

You can rock bangs if you have curly hair, just ask Pascal. A few wispy pieces of fringe will work with a natural curl, rather than against it.

6. Harry Styles

Before Styles's shoulder-grazing long hair (R.I.P.), there was his epic side-swept bangs, which at the time, gave Bieber a run for best hair flip.



This article was written by Erin Lukas and first appeared on InStyle.com