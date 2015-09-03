18 Times Lupita Nyong’o Gave Us Serious Hair #Goals

Lupita Nyong’o has rocked every hairstyle from a close-cut shave to stunning braids, being named the most beautiful person in the world in the process. We round up her complete hair history…

Lupita Nyong’o is our not-so-secret red carpet crush, after bursting onto the scene in 2013 with 12 Years A Slave. Her Oscar-worthy style was on point from the get-go, and her beauty looks are always amazing, but it was Lupita’s hair that really got our attention – this girl is our all-time favourite afro hair inspiration.

It all started with that close cut shave back in 2013. True, there’s not much hair there to do anything with, but, thanks to her exemplary choice in accessories, Lupita brought back the bejewelled headband in a big way. We’re talking a Fred Leighton diamond and gold headband at the 2014 Oscars, and who can forget that custom Prada green headpiece at the 2014 Met Gala? Gorgeous.

Next, it was all about the quiff. In relaxed hair and with a weave, Lupita has kept her locks one length all over and shaved the sides, angling her style to the front, back and even in a 1940s inspired roll.

We’ve seen the buzzcut grow out into a gorgeous mini afro, which has been kept natural or pulled back into a red-carpet look (at Cannes, of course) inspired by Ugandan women. The oversized bun, which Lupita referred to as the 'fronut', was created by Vernon Francois whose aim is to show just how many styles you can create with afro hair. Will you try this look at home? Vernon believes that 'traditional looks can and should be just as show-stopping on the high street as they are on the red carpet'. Then came the 'froses', an intricate twisted style inspired by a bouquet of roses at Lancôme’s 80th anniversary. By the way, that look also featured a subtle headband – could Lupita be the new Blair Waldorf?!

Lupita, we love you, and all of your luscious hair looks – thanks for the constant afro inspo, we can’t wait to see what comes next!