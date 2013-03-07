Lindsay Lohan hits the bottle (of bleach)

She's been a brunette, redhead and now Lindsay Lohan's hit the bottle and gone blonde - but will she have more fun?

We can’t keep up with this colour chameleon. One minute Lindsay Lohan is brunette, the next she’s a redhead and now she’s gone full-on platinum blonde, hair extensions and all.

The paps were chomping at the bit to get a snap of the starlet as she had her foils done in the Byron and Tracey Hair Salon in Beverly Hills (every A-lister from Kate Beckinsale to Jennifer Lopez goes here) and there was a fury of frenzy as she left.

What colour’s next, Lindsay? Maybe you'll take a leaf out of Lily Allen’s book and go pink? We would pay to see that one!

By Alice Ripman