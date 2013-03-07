Lily Allen's new hairdo!

In possibly her most zany hairdo yet, Lily Allen dons a blue wig as she performs at the Sheffield O2 Arena.

Over the summer we got used to seeing Lily Allen sporting ever more weird and wonderful wigs.

SEE MORE OF LILY ALLEN'S HAIRSTYLES

It started off with a fairly tame blonde bombshell look back in June. She went on to experiment with a black Cleopatra style number on stage at the V Festival and finally she went for bright purple as she wowed the crowds at Glastonbury.

SEE ALL THE STARS AT THIS YEAR'S GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL

However it seems that the wigs were not just a passing whim and, so far as Lily's stage appearances go, they're here to stay.

Yesterday she played a gig at Sheffield's O2 Arena wearing a full-on sequin leotard that was slit to the naval teamed with blue lipstick, eye make-up and of course, that electric blue wig.

Perhaps it's not a look to emulate in the office, but we're all for a little fun come sundown… Keep 'em coming Lily!

By Pat McNulty