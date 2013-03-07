Lily Allen’s transformation

Who is that blonde bombshell we see … could it be Miss Lily Allen? Indeed it is. Lily left photographers and lookers-on slightly bemused as she went for a full-on transformation last night wearing a long blonde wig.



Lily, who was dining at top celebrity haunt Nobu with ex-boyfriend Seb Crew decided to play dress up, channelling the swinging Sixties in a shiny wig and silky Chanel flares. (If your fashion savvy-eyes recognise these white-rimmed pants, you’re not wrong. Kate Moss wore them to the Chanel show back in March this year – maybe the new BFFs are swishing clothes these days.)



It remains to be seen whether this little accessory will be a permanent fixture in Lily’s beauty regime but we are kinda digging this retro look for summer.

By Kat Webster

