Lily Allen’s transformation

Lily Allen’s transformation
Wenn
by: Kat Webster
7 Mar 2013

Lily Allen plays dress up as she pops out for dinner in a retro blonde wig.

Who is that blonde bombshell we see … could it be Miss Lily Allen? Indeed it is. Lily left photographers and lookers-on slightly bemused as she went for a full-on transformation last night wearing a long blonde wig.
 
Lily, who was dining at top celebrity haunt Nobu with ex-boyfriend Seb Crew decided to play dress up, channelling the swinging Sixties in a shiny wig and silky Chanel flares. (If your fashion savvy-eyes recognise these white-rimmed pants, you’re not wrong. Kate Moss wore them to the Chanel show back in March this year – maybe the new BFFs are swishing clothes these days.)
 
It remains to be seen whether this little accessory will be a permanent fixture in Lily’s beauty regime but we are kinda digging this retro look for summer.

By Kat Webster

See more Lily Allen

 

More Hair

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top