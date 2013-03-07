Leighton’s luscious locks are to front the new Herbal Essences ads

Our favourite Gossip Girl is lending her locks to the latest Herbal Essences ad campaign and taking on the role of ambassador for the brand.

Leighton Meester is best known for her role as snobby, schemestress Blair Waldorf, and the star's immaculately groomed locks make for the perfect finishing touch to her preppy-chic style. They have her served well off screen too, making her the ideal advocate for the high-flying range of lock-loving treats.

SEE ALL THE GOSSIP GIRL CAST'S ON SCREEN STYLE



Leighton has hair stylist Charles Baker Strahan to thank for her winning look, and as Herbal Essences's celebrity stylist, it seems only right that Ms Meester was given the gig.



Leighton confirms she's a long-term fan of the brand, along with her two biggest fans - Charles and her Mum: ‘My mom used it, the kind with the clear bottle with the flowers. I started using it because Charles uses it’.



The haircare favourite has recently taken on a new image with brightly coloured packaging and treatments for every hair type, and with Leighton in tow there’ll be no resisting them!

By Hayley Spencer