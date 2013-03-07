Lauren Conrad goes brunette!

Spotted on a photoshoot in LA, it seems the Hills girl has had a dramatic hair makeover.

The Hills starlet, Lauren Conrad, has become a fashion and beauty icon and her blonde tresses seemed very much a part of her glamorous LA look. We're used to seeing her with relaxed waves, a plait down one side or poker straight locks, but always, always that luxe shade of honey blonde.

So quel surprise to see the once blonde celebrity has turned her back on her golden locks to transform into a smouldering brunette - temporarily at least. Our snap shows her on a fashion shoot in Los Angeles wearing what we suspect is a deep mahogany, shoulder-length wig. Worn with heavy navy and black eye make-up, a deep tan and a nude lip colour the overall effect is totally sophisticated.

By Pat McNulty

