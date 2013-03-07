Lana Del Rey rocks a new fringe!

Lana Del Rey is known for giving a vintage vibe a modern edge and a ‘60s style bouffant hairstyle has become part of her signature look but the stylish songstress has gone for something a bit different and cut a fringe.

Spotted out and about in London, Lana was all smiles showing of her new ‘do. Sitting on her eyebrows in a particularly ’70’s style, perhaps Ms Del Rey is just working her way through the hair decades?

