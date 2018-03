Lady Gaga shocked fans with a bold new green hair colour as she arrived in Sydney...

No stranger to outlandish hairstyles and controversial outfits, Lady Gaga has surprised us once again with her latest look, spotted as she arrived at her hotel in Sydney, Australia.

The Bad Romance singer sported GREEN locks, curled and amassed on top of her head in a retro style that contrasted with the ultra-modern seafoam-meets-turquoise colour.

The star gave fans the peace sign as she posed in a silver sequined Atelier Versace gown.



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood