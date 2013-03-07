Lady Gaga dyes her hair 'Louis Vuitton' brown

Lady Gaga has gone from peroxide blonde to brunette…

Known for her dramatic hairstyles and outrageous hair shades, singer Lady Gaga has gone back to her roots and dyed her hair a rich brown.

The music superstar called upon friend and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras to change her hair from peroxide blonde to brunette.

Before going brown, Lady Gaga tweeted: ‘Definitely feeling less blond lately and little more progressive brunette. I am LOUIS VUITTON BROWN.’

Five hours later and Lady Gaga was quick to reveal her hair transformation on Instagram with a picture of her freshly dyed hair and the caption: 'And this is how it looks up!! (I know this is boring) but fun!'

Matching her newly dyed tresses with a pop of red lippy and a topknot hairstyle, we whole-heartedly approve of Lady Gaga's brunette hairstyle.

