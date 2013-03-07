Kylie Minogue's hair makeover

Big Pictures
by: Maria Milano
7 Mar 2013

Kylie Minogue unveils a chic new bob hairstyle in Paris.

Perhaps it's because she's currently in Paris or maybe it's because she's newly in loooove (with model boyfriend Andres Velencoso), but pop singer Kylie Minogue has been spotted sporting a chic new hairstyle.

Bobs have been a huge hair trend since Gwyneth Paltrow chopped off her long mane last year prior to promoting Iron Man and since then a multitude of celebrities, from Heidi Klum and Eva Longoria Parker to Lily Allen, have followed suit.

But our Kylie has gone for a more mature, bouffant style with plenty of volume and golden and copper highlights courtesy of her regular colourist Christophe Robin.

Love her look? Re-create it with these helpful tips:

  • Root lift is key - try Redken's new Body Full Weightlifter Root Lift Styling Treatment
  • You want your bob to have bounce so use volumising products - especially if you have fine/limp hair (keep the cut blunt with no layers to make it look thicker)
  • If you have thick hair, go for layers and keep it choppy - could look like a Lego man otherwise
  • If you have a round face, add a side fringe

