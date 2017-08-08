Kylie Jenner's Life In Hair: Her 22 Most Bonkers Colours

Kylie Jenner's hair is REALLY something. The 19-year-old splits opinion with her overtly flashy Insta-life, her (erm) transformation and as one member of the first family of reality TV (the Kardashians, in case you didn't know), but you've got to give her (or her hairdresser) kudos for her ever-changing hair colours.

It's been more shades than you'll remember — as you'll notice when you check out this gallery. We all remember Kylie's grey hair, but it's also been blue, green, orange, turquoise... It puts Chloe Norgaard's technicolour tresses to shame! (Kind of.)

Whether they're extensions, which would make sense as Kylie Hair Kouture is one of her many business ventures, or real, they all look pretty great — quite amazingly. Some are definitely wigs because, as she very confidently said: '[I] started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs'. Sure.

Up until mid-2014, she was brown-haired (with the occasional highlight or blonde tip) and then it all changed - we saw it vibrant mermaidy turquoise then grey, coinciding with the big Insta-trend taken on by Rihanna and Beyonce. Then 2015 was the year of aquamarine — icy blue-grey, denim, pale green and dark green (like, Zayn Malik style). Obviously, with some honey blonde and black looks in between. Kylie Jenner’s 2016 hair was pretty bonkers with her venturing into bubblegum pink and rusty orange, and — celebrating her 19th birthday — she went Jessica Rabbit red, as she debuted in an Instagram post.

Then she went full-on platinum blonde. Speaking to People at the Kendall + Kylie Collection New York Fashion Week pop-up shop, she said: 'I actually didn’t mean to go platinum [...] I really wanted a nice, honey dirty blonde and when we started bleaching it, it got so light so fast and I was like ‘Wow, my hair is not damaged, I can do this.’ So I went for it.'

Which is your favourite? What we’ve seen of her latest neon yellow look, it's definitely for the brave - but we loving the Ariel (from The Little Mermaid, obviously) vibes of her red wig. The pink, too, was a hit with us, plus the icy white blonde bob of our Frozen dreams. So many cuts and colours to choose from - Team InStyle have been having an absolute blast trying them all on with our Hollywood Makeover tool, and we know you will too.

We decided to chart her insane rainbow hair — and it’s pretty impressive (though we hope it’s not actually dyed as she’ll be bald by the time she’s 20)…