Kristen Stewart and Cheryl Cole work bouffant ponytail hairstyles

Bouffant ponytails are the celebrity hairstyle of choice with Kristen Stewart and Cheryl Cole both working the chic styles…

Kristen Stewart and Cheryl Cole gave us a serious case of hair envy when they both stepped out over the weekend sporting bouffant ponytail hairstyles. Looks like K-Stew and Chezza have both been swotting up on the hottest autumn winter 2012 hairstyles as both their ponytails resembled styles seen on the Moschino catwalk.

Get the perfect bouffant ponytail hairstyle with tips from the style pros at Babyliss…

1) Start by blow-drying your hair with a large barrel brush to seal in the volume.

2) Once you have blow-dried each section, pin the hair into a big barrel curl against your head and leave to cool.

3) Take all the pins out and with hairspray spritzed onto a dressing brush, smooth through your hair.

4) Next backcomb the crown area to build height and smooth over the brush to disguise the backcombed hair.

5) Pull hair to the nape of the neck and secure into a ponytail.

