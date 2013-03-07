Kim Kardashian rocks a new side-swept fringe and dark hair colour

Kim Kardashian channels Kate Middleton with a new dark hairstyle complete with layers and side-swept fringe…

Looks like Kim Kardashian has been taking hair notes from Kate Middleton, sporting a new dark hairstyle complete with side-swept fringe,and volume-boosting layers.

SEE MORE KIM KARDASHIAN PICTURES

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashain has cut in a fringe - over the years the style maven has tried the look out a few times, but we think this could be her best yet, as it frames her face beautifully.

PARTY HAIRSTYLE INSPIRATION

Showing off her fab new hairstyle, the reality star posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Fun shoot today @mrchrismcmillan He just can't control his scissor hands! #bangs."

DO YOU LIKE KIM KARDASHIAN'S NEW HAIRSTYLE? TELL US ON TWITTER!

After posting her new hairstyle, Kim Kardashian was spotted at LAX airport teaming her super-glossy hairstyle with an all-black ensemble. Needless to say, we think she looks fab!

Watch the video below for more hair inspiration...