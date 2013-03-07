Kelly Brook and Dannii Minogue show off fringe benefits

Want a super-flattering hairstyle update? Look no further than the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet for inspiration, as these celebs show you how to work a fringe.

The favourite celebrity hairstyle right now has got to be the fringe. With no less than eight stars including Dannii Minogue, Kelly Brook and Naomi Campbell turning up at yesterday's Pride of Britain Awards with various styles of bangs, it was absolute confirmation that the fringe hairstyle is one of the most flattering looks you can ask for when you take to the hairdresser's hot seat.

And the celebrities sporting the fringed look proved that it isn't just a case of one fringe fits all. There were side-swept fringes, blunt cut bangs, wispy, sleek, grazing the eyebrow or long... This is a hairstyle with a lot of different possibilities.

Our top fringes? Dannii Minogue's which makes her ultra-shiny bob a flattering style for heart-shaped or long faces. Kelly Brook's, who teamed her jaunty ponytail with a side-swept fringe, and Nicola Roberts's grown-out swished-over-one-eye style.

Naomi Campbell, who had just jetted in from Paris Fashion Week, worked the most confident fringe of the evening... The supermodel proved that bold can be beautiful as she showed off her short, blunt fringe worn with long, luxurious locks.

By Pat McNulty