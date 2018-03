Keira Knightley has been proving the versatility of a short hairstyle by trying out sleek side partings, mussed-up updos and wavy blowdries while promoting her latest film, Anna Karenina.

Having opted for a super-sleek ‘do for a film screening the previous night, Keira went for a more relaxed look for an appearance on Good Morning America with her long bob blowdried in soft waves.

We love!

