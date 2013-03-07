Keira Knightley works a chic twisted short hairstyle

Looking for a cool new 'do? Try Keira Knightley's chic twisted short hairstyle

Keira Knightley has been wowing us with her short hairstyle and the creative ways she’s been styling tresses. And her latest twisted 'do for the LA premiere of Anna Karenina was no exception.

WATCH: INSTYLE SHORT HAIR INSPIRATIONS

SEE AUTUMN WINTER 2012 HAIR TRENDS

Taking tips from the twisted tresses seen on the AW12 catwalks at Gucci and Valentino, Keira added a vintage touch to the look with a sweeping side parting. We love!

Download the InStyle App and follow us on Twitter for all the latest hair news!