Katy Perry’s got a new look again, this time channeling a dark gothic outfit for the NARM Music Awards…

She’s our favourite style chameleon, and Katy Perry has gone back to black, with a very gothic look at the NARM Music Awards.

MORE KATY PERRY PICTURES

The singer, who dyed her ever-changing locks purple last month, looked to have taken them a shade darker, with toting deep violet tresses.

SHOP NEW IN STORE

Wearing a black paneled gown finished with studded Christian Louboutin heels and a rosary necklace, Katy pouted in a deep plum lipstick and smoky eyes. Stunning!