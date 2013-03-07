Katy Perry sports a new hairstyle on the red carpet

Katy Perry shook up her hairstyle for her Katy Perry: Part of Me premiere in Brazil

We can’t keep up with Katy Perry’s ever-changing mane!

Katy, famed for her quirky fashion sense and hairdos, hit the red carpet for her Katy Perry: Part of Me premiere in Brazil with a new, pared-down hairstyle.

The pretty pop-star looked elegant with a sleek, black bob. No fruits woven in or a lick of unnatural colour in sight!

We’re digging this simple look on the singer, but knowing Katy, who has rocked every length and shade under and over the rainbow, it won’t last long!



By Chelsea Asher