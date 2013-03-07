Katy Perry shows off new blonde locks at The Smurfs premiere

Katy Perry revealed her blonde bombshell new hair at the New York premiere of The Smurfs

Katy Perry showed off her new blonde hair as she hit the blue carpet for the premiere of The Smurfs.

Previously transforming her trademark raven locks into a spicy shade of red, Katy revealed this new blonde bombshell look was all part of a bigger plan, telling fans on Twitter: "So I didn't get to the exact color I wanted from being black for so long! 2get to goal I have 2b GINGER for 3WKS"

Revealing what she called her "secret colour" to Smurf fans in New York, Katy styled her new lighter locks into pretty ringlet curls and added a splash of vibrant blue shadow and liner to her eyes.

Playing Smurfette in the new movie, in typical flamboyant Katy style, the popstar worked a mini-dress emblazoned with her on-screen alter ego.

Other celebs at the premiere were co-stars Sofia Vergara and Jayma Mays.

