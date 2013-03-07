Katy Perry goes blue, Rihanna goes red and Kelly Osbourne goes purple - celebs go crazy for electric hair hues

Katy Perry, Rihanna and Kelly Osbourne all have one thing in common. Read on to find out more...

We bet MTV are wishing they'd rolled out a blue carpet for the arrival of Katy Perry at their annual Music Awards last night in Hollywood. The sassy songstress stepped out in an electic blue wig and she didn't stop there. A lime green dress, neon pink lippie, sky blye eyeshadow and a fluoro pink manicure ensured she stood out amongst the A-list elite, including Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Cruise (who did a hip-hop duet by the way!).

Rihanna is also proving to be a colour chameleon, as she's ditched her blonde shaved crop for an even shorter red cut. Rocking the military trend to the max.

Kelly Osbourne is still flaunting her purple/grey 'do and looking very good with it. Especially with her fab sample-size figure.

We can't wait to see who goes dye crazy next... Our bets are on Gaga...

By Alice Ripman

