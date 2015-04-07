Katy Perry Debuts Her Fierce New Pixie Cut

The platinum selling singer is the latest celeb to join the short hair bandwagon, and we're loving her chic new 'do

Katy Perry is known for her quirky style and colourful wigs, but we’ve never seen her hair this short! The singer has gone for the big chop and is now rocking a pixie cut.

Sporting a smoky eye and a nose ring, could this be the beginning of a whole new edgy look for Katy?

She revealed the inspo for her hair transformation with the perfect caption: “I asked for the Kris Jenner”.

And it seems Kris approves of the cropped cut, reposting Katy's photo on Instagram saying:"LOL I love you! You look gorgeous beautiful girl!!! #stunning #sexy #eyesareamazing".

Katy debuted her much shorter ‘do on April 1st, so we’re really hoping she’s not playing a prank on us because this new haircut looks way TOO fierce.