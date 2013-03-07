Katie Holmes stars in hair care film

Mrs Tom Cruise takes on the role of a woman who cheats on her hair stylist to get glossy colour at home. Discover which Brit brand she’s teamed up with…!

One of the glossiest brunettes in the business is film beauty Katie Holmes and we’ve just discovered her beauty secret! It seems the actress has been using John Frieda’s Precision Foam Colour and she’s made a short film with the cult hairdresser brand to reveal her fave new hair care product.

In The Decision, which premieres tonight in NYC, Holmes plays the role of Joan Hudson, a famous and glamorous Hollywood actress (sound familiar?) who ‘cheats’ on her hairdresser in favour of the colouring product to get salon-quality coverage at home.

This is Holmes’ first-ever beauty campaign and John Frieda’s biggest-ever launch – it’s a winning combination!

Fancy a go? Pick up John Frieda’s Precision Foam Colour at Boots, Superdrug, Sainsbury’s or Tesco for Katie Holmes-esque hair!

See johnfrieda.com for more details

By Maria Milano