Katie Holmes is the new celebrity spokesperson for Alterna Haircare

Katie Holmes has added another impressive title to her beauty CV, as she has been announced as the first-ever celebrity spokesperson and co-owner of luxury hair brand, Alterna Haircare.

A few months after signing on as the newface of Bobbi Brown cosmetics, the American actress will be sharing her creative input and tips on upcoming products and initiatives to help the hair brand grow.

Joan Malloy, president of Alterna Haircare explained, “Being an actress who emotes natural luxury and individuality and accessibility, this was the perfect opportunity for us to come together. Katie is a fashionista, a mother and an entrepreneur. In short, she is our consumer”.

Katie Holmes says of the eco-conscious hair brand: “I love that Alterna uses natural and organic ingredients and stays away from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens. It’s good for my hair and good for the earth, so I feel good using it."

Naming the Alterna Caviar and Bamboo lines as favourites, Katie added “Alterna products have transformed my hair. I like to keep it simple. When it comes to hair, great style should be sustainable. Using the right products means you don’t have to work as hard to look and feel your best”.

The first glimpse of the Katie Holmes and Alterna Haircare partnership will appear in the hair brand’s spring 2013 print ads.

