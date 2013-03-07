Katherine Heigl’s hair makeover

The former Grey’s Anatomy actress goes for a drastic haircut!

She’s been a blonde, brunette and redhead, but this might just be Katherine Heigl’s most drastic hair makeover to date. The former Grey’s Anatomy actress has lopped off her trademark long locks into a bleach blonde crop.

SEE MORE CELEB HAIR TRANSFORMATIONS

The actress joins a prestigious line-up of pixie-haired blondes, including Michelle Williams and Emma Watson.

READ EMMA WATSON’S LATEST NEWS

Whether it’s for a new film part or for her role as a mum to adopted daughter Naleigh, we love her new look!

By Maria Milano