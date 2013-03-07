Kate Middleton’s wedding guest hair inspiration!

Style up your wedding guest look like Kate Middleton!

Kate Middleton rarely shows off an up-do, but when she does it's worth the wait! Solve your wedding guest hair dilemmas by working your locks in a Duchess inspired style.

SEE ALL WEDDING GUEST HAIRSTYLES

Wearing this sleek chignon to an arts reception, Kate achieved her chic look by dividing hair into a side parting, and then looping her long locks under into a shorter style.

GET EXCLUSIVE NEWS FROM THE STYLE SHOW ROOM WITH FORD FIESTA

Perfect for teaming with a strapless dress and drop earrings, just add a touch of shine spray to help emulate Kate's gorgeous chestnut locks!

Try this one at home!