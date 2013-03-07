Kate Middleton rocks a new retro hairstyle

Kate Middleton caused a frenzy at the opening of the new Natural History Museum’s Treasure exhibition in London as she debuted a new retro-inspired hairstyle.
Showing off her hot new layers, the Duchess of Cambridge swapped her usually sleek Chelsea blow-dry for a more voluminous hairstyle complete with side-sweeping fringe, Charlie’s Angels inspired flicks and a hair colour darker than usual.
Face-framing, cheekbone enhancing and super-glossy, Kate Middleton’s new hairstyle gets a thumbs up from us!
