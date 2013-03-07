Kate Middleton has the best celebrity hairstyle!

We weren’t surprised to hear that Kate Middleton’s trademark Chelsea blow dry scooped the number one spot in a poll of the most coveted hairstyles, as we've been crushing on Kate's lovely locks since she first joined the Royal scene!

Although the Duchess of Cambridge sometimes tries her hand at a ponytail, demi-chignon or intricate up-do, her fail-safe hairstyle of bouncy healthy locks are officially the most wanted ‘do by ladies worldwide!

Battling against the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian, the second spot was scored by TV presenter Holly Willoughby, with X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos and rapper Nicki Minaj also reaching the top ten.

