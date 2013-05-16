Kate Middleton beats Kim Kardashian to hair poll top spot

It’s not hard to see why, but it seems Kate Middleton is landing the top spot of every hair poll going, and in the latest tally the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge beat The Saturdays stars Rochelle Humes and Frankie Sandford, as well as Kim Kardashian, to be noted as having the nation’s favourite celebrity hairstyle.

While pregnancy is known for playing havoc with your hair, it’s interesting to see that the top three spots in the poll, conducted by Fabriah.com, is taken up by three expecting ladies: Kate Middleton, Rochelle Humes and Frankie Sandford.



And Kim Kardashian made the cut too, coming in at joint fifth with Halle Berry. It seems the brunettes are reigning supreme in the hair stakes!

