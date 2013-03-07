Kate Hudson goes to the dark side

Kate Hudson has had a major hair makeover and we've got the first photo! The movie beauty, who is the quintessential California girl in part thanks to her golden beach babe mane, has turned an auburn shade of brown, presumably for an upcoming movie role.

Although it's not the first time we've seen Kate turn to the dark side, it is the first instance she's adopted this tawny shade. She debuted her new hairdo last night on a girly night out in NYC with pal Fergie. Watch this space for details on who performed the hair transformation and how you can follow suit!

By Maria Milano