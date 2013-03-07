Jessica Chastain shows off new hairstyle on set!

Jessica Chastain modeled a new cropped hair look on set with James McAvoy.

Spotted on set of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Jessica Chastain showed off a new hairstyle, with her long locks cropped to an asymmetric bob.

SHOP NEW SEASON TRENDS

Perfectly contrasting her gorgeous red hair with a teal dress, Jessica was snapped on set deep in conversation with her co-star, Brit actor James McAvoy.

GET SUMMER WORKWEAR TIPS FROM STYLE IT LIGHT!

Jess first hit our screens last year in The Help, for which she was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA, and is starring next amongst an-all star cast in Lawless, which will hit the big screen in September.

We can’t wait to see the new film!

GET A SNEAK PEEK OF LAWLESS HERE