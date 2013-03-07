Jessica Biel wows with two amazing hairstyles in one day!

Jessica Biel is giving us serious hair envy right now, wowing on the Total Recall tour with two stunning hairstyles…

Jessica Biel continued her stellar red carpet run in Germany for the Total Recall premiere and photocall with not one, but two impressive hairstyles.

Justin Timberlake’s fiancée’s usual chic style was the order of the day for the afternoon photocall, where she went for a retro-style chignon to complete her Christian Cota dress.

For the evening, Jess cranked up the glamour for the premiere in a back-baring Elie Saab dress. Working the red carpet like a pro, she teamed her floor-sweeping gown with one of her best ever hair and beauty looks to date, rocking a super-sleek bun with a blunt fringe.

How’s that for a hair double-whammy – top marks, Ms Biel!