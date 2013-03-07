Jessica Biel vs Kate Beckinsale: Hot hairstyles!

Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale have both been dazzling on the Total Recall promo tour. But who wins your celebrity hairstyle vote?

Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale have been going head-to-head in the fashion and beauty stakes this week, as they continued their stellar red-carpet run to promote their new film, Total Recall.

It’s not only their floor-sweeping gowns that have impressed us, both actresses have provided enough hair inspiration to last a year! From super-sleek ballerina buns and chic chignons to faux bobs and retro quiffs – these ladies sure know a thing or two about red carpet hair. But who do you think has the best 'do, Jessica or Kate?

Despite Kate’s amazing efforts, we've just got to give it to Jess. We’ve just loved every single hairstyle! Which look do you love the most?