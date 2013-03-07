Jessica Biel rocks a faux bob hairstyle at the Total Recall premiere

Jessica Biel is seriously having a hair moment right now!

Jessica Biel is fast becoming one of our favourite celebrity hair icons at InStyle HQ – over the past few days she has wowed us with a super-sleek bun and retro chignon at the Total Recall premiere and photocall in Berlin, and now she has us lusting over her faux bob hairstyle in Dublin.

SEE MORE JESSICA BIEL PICTURES

Feeling bored of your hair, but not ready to go for the chop? Then a faux bob is the perfect hairstyle for you! Follow the hair steps below to create Jessica Biel’s chic red carpet look…

1) Wash your hair and create loose curls using a curling tong.

2) Tie a hair elastic at the bottom of your hair to create a super low ponytail.

3) Gently twist hair and roll towards the nape of your neck.

4) Tuck the end of your hair underneath and secure with pins.

5) Make sure you pull a few pieces of hair out at the front to create the illusion of a bob.