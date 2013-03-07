Jessica Biel, Diane Kruger and Scarlett Johansson work retro hairstyles

The retro hairstyles trend is back with Jess, Scarlett and Diane rocking a variety on the red carpet

It looks like Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johansson and Diane Kruger have been doing their hair homework, stepping out at different events but all working one of the hottest hair trends for Autumn Winter 2012.

Jessica Biel continued her red carpet fashion parade at the LA premiere of her new film, Hitchcock. Mrs Timberlake looked sensational, teaming her show-stopping Gucci gown with a retro updo complete with quiff.

Over in Paris, Diane Kruger made a triumphant return to the red carpet, impressing us with her lace Jason Wu jumpsuit. The stunning actress completed her evening look with retro styling, opting for a ‘40s feel to her hair with victory curls.

Scarlett Johansson was also working retro vibes on The Late Show with David Letterman. Looking her usual stylish self, Scarlett teamed her Giambattista Valli dress and Stella McCartney jacket with an uber-glam retro updo.

Watch our video on how to create the perfect retro hairstyle at home…