Jessica Alba lightens up with honey highlights

Brunette actress Jessica Alba unveiled her freshly highlighted hair on Twitter, updating her chestnut brown hair with honey highlights.

The Hollywood star informed fans that she was swapping her dark locks for a lighter look, tweeting a picture with the caption: "Bye Bye Brown Hair."

After spending a few hours at the Estilo Salon in Beverly Hills, the celebrity style icon showed off her highlighted tresses with another Twitter picture, she said: "Stage 1 - ok it doesn't look that different but it's a process."

We wonder if Jess is going to go back to her Sin City blonde roots? Watch this space…