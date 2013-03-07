Jennifer Lawrence reveals dark brown hairstyle at Toronto Film Festival

With filming for the second instalment of the Hunger Games set to kick off any day now, Jennifer Lawrence is already looking the part to reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen.
She arrived at the Toronto premiere of her new flick, Silver Lingings Playbook, with her blonde locks dyed darkest brown and styled poker straight.
Complementing the vampy new shade, she donned a stunning mineral-hue Christina Dior Couture prom dress and sported bright crimson lips.
What a transformation! We can't wait to catch a glimpse of Jen and her co-stars on the set of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
By Hayley Spencer