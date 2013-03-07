January Jones goes brunette

Mad Men actress January Jones changes her hair colour from blonde to brunette…

January Jones is the latest celebrity to embrace her dark side, swapping her shoulder-length blonde locks for a new rich brown hairstyle.

Spotting out about in LA, the Mad Men star worked her hot new hairstyle with jeans and a bright blue jumper as she enjoyed a stroll with her adorable son, Xander.

January Jones is fast becoming the one to watch in the hair stakes, as this isn’t the first time the Hollywood actress has experimented with colour. First she was a blonde, then a redhead, then a blonde and now a brunette. We wonder what colour she’ll try next? Watch this space…

