With the filming of Mad Men’s season five well and truly over, actress January Jones, aka Betty Draper, has done away with her signature ice blonde bob in favour of a long strawberry blonde hairstyle.

THE HAIR 100

Whether the hair makeover is for a new role is yet to be seen, but it’s clear that January’s peaches and cream complexion lends itself perfectly to being a redhead. Couldn’t she be a dead ringer for Julia Roberts?

LATEST CELEBRITY PICTURES

The TV star debuted her new ‘do out and about in LA with her baby boy, Xander.