January Jones and Jon Hamm back together – AND January has pink hair!
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Mad Men stars January Jones and Jon Hamm caught up at a TV festival in LA where January showed off pink hair!

While we wait for Mad Men series five to hit our scenes, we’re loving these pictures of on-screen couple January Jones and Jon Hamm hanging out at a TV festival in LA.

Back on the scene after having her baby son last year, January looked stunning in a sky blue Jenny Packham dress with silver embellishments. And the Mad Men star showed off her new hair which was dappled with pink streaks – very on trend for Spring!

Super suave Jon donned a Don Draper style grey suit to chat with January.

We can't wait to see the new season of Mad Men, coming soon!

