James Brown launches hair salon

Kate Moss's favourite hairstylist has opened a salon so now you too can James Brown style your hair!

Kate Moss took the hot seat last night as she celebrated the salon opening of her hairdresser and BFF James Brown. The pair have been firm friends since they met on a train when Moss was but a teen and it hasn't done any harm that Brown is nifty with a pair of scissors; the snipper has ensured the supermodel has had a fabulous barnet at all points of her career.

The salon is a cosy space which James himself took a hand in interior decorating; there are personal touches like the 'God Save the Queen' Union Jack hanging on the wall and squishy sofas with leopard print cushions in the waiting area. Treatments include Yuko Straightening System and the current A-list favourite, the Brazilian Blowdry. Joining James and Kate Moss at the salon launch were Sadie Frost, Kimberley Stewart and Jenny Frost.

And, for James, having a gorgeous new salon and the world's most famous supermodel on as your No1 fan isn't enough; he's also starring in his own TV show which features more than a cameo appearance by Ms Moss, set to hit T4 later this year.

By Pat McNulty

Check out the James Brown salon party pictures here!

A cut and blowdry at James Brown's salon starts from £55. The salon is at 82 Wigmore Street, W1. To book an appointment email appointments@jamesbrownlondon.com or call 020 7486 6087.