It's Time To Get To Grips With The Multi Topknot

As with seemingly everything else in fashion right now, the latest hair trend to try out takes its cue from the 90s.

Remember Gwen Stefani in her No Doubt heyday? And her penchant for twisting her hair into several tight knots with spiky hair splayed from the sides? (Come to think of it, she's never really stopped doing that). Well, it's back.

While the world and its stylish wife has been wearing a single topknot for several years now, it's time to give this look a pick-me-up – even Harper Beckham's got bored of wearing her hair in a high bun. Step forward the multi topknot: because why have one, when you can have three?

Worn down the centre of the head like a topknot mohawk, we predict this 'do is going to be everywhere very soon. After all, Rita Ora did the triple knot at Fashion Rocks this week, and it was seen again on the Marc by Marc Jacobs catwalk, too, wear models had up to four or five knots dotted across their heads.

So, if you want to stay ahead of the hair game, we suggest you start perfecting this look now...

By Olivia Marks