INSTYLE LOVES: Liv Tyler for Pantene!

Liv Tyler is back at Pantene, 15 years after her first modelling job for the brand…

With her glossy chestnut tresses and timeless beauty, Liv Tyler is one of our favourite Pantene It-girls to date!

The stunning actress and model first flaunted her enviable locks back in 1996 and now she's back on the block as the latest beautiful ambassador for the shampoo brand.

WATCH A SNEAK PEEK OF LIV ON THE PANTENE SHOOT - see left

Liv is championing the Repair and Protect range, a brand new collection of products that hopes to change the way women shop for hair care by introducing a simple range using NASA technology.

SEE AW11 HAIR TRENDS

Joining the likes of Cat Deeley, Eva Mendes and Naomi Watts, Liv revealed she is: "Really excited about working with Pantene on this new project, especially as I did a Pantene ad back in 1996 when I was 19. I’ve tried lots of different hair care brands over the years, but Pantene is my favourite as it always leaves my hair looking and feeling really healthy."

We know what products we'll be stocking up on this winter!

By Annabelle Spranklen